Club Sachi Los Angeles

Winston House
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJVenice Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Club SACHI Comes to LA...

Doors @ 10pm

RSVP does not guarantee admission. Free entry with RSVP until venue reaches capacity, $12 thereafter. Entry dependent on capacity.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Winston House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

SACHI

Venue

Winston House

23 Windward Avenue, Venice, California 90291, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

