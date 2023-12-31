Top track

Devin Dare - Feel So Wrong

Love Come Down NYE

Low Profile Studios
Sun, 31 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.30

About

9 years strong, LCD NYE returns once again to the inimitable Low Profile Studios warehouse for our annual disco all nighter.

Our flagship event embodies everything we stand for: small capacity, low ceilings, big sound and a whole lot of deep-dug disco, ****...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Love Come Down.

Venue

Low Profile Studios

94, Low Profile House, Vale Rd, Harringay, London N4 1PZ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

