Strictly Bangers NYE

Queen Of Hoxton
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
STRICTLY BANGERS NYE

3 rooms of floor fillers, sing alongs and club classics.

The Club - Pop + Club Classics

Ground Floor - Hip Hop + R&B

Discoteque - Disco + Funk + Soul

After a highly anticipated wait, the party of the year for has lande...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

