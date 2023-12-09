DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Black, Russ Ryan & Friends - All Night Long

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Russ Ryan (Near Mint / Rinse FM) joins up with Alex Black (Stepping Into Tomorrow) & friends for an all night excursion into all things soulful! From boogie to bass and hip hop to house, expect to be on the dance-floor from 7pm 'til close.

FREE ENTRY!

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alex Black, Russ Ryan

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

