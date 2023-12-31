DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREEWATER Pleasure Savior NYE 2024

The Virgin Hotel New Orleans: Dreamboat Room
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyNew Orleans
$49.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FREEWATER + Pleasure Savior are joining forces for the first time to bring you the best New Years Eve party New Orleans has to offer. Located on the rooftop of The Virgin Hotel, this event will feature DJ sets from some of the city's favorites: QBaby, Spin...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by FREEWATER.

Venue

The Virgin Hotel New Orleans: Dreamboat Room

550 Baronne Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70113, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

