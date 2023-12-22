Top track

Cassy - A Plea for Me

The Palas Club

Cadavra
Fri, 22 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53

About

Para estas navidades turrón y Cassy!

Se adelantan los regalos y para terminar el año Palas Club cierra por todo lo alto con Cassy. Sus rizos inconfundibles y el amor de toda la vida por la música la convierte en una de las seleccionadoras más respetadas d...

Evento +18
Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

1
Álvaro Medina, Jordi Castell, Maryo and 1 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain

Doors open11:59 pm

