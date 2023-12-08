DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Communion Xmas Party

Lafayette
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Please note some artist performances are part of a group and not individual artist performances.

The Communion Xmas Party returns to Lafayette on Friday 8th December. This year’s Communion All Stars band features Bear’s Den, Christof Van Der Ven, Jack Gar...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Communion.

Lineup

6
Bear's Den, Christof van der Ven, Jack Garratt and 6 more

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

