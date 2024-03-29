Top track

Discovery Zone - Dance II

Discovery Zone, Scarlett Rose

The Baby G
Fri, 29 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$23.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discovery Zone is the experimental pop project of New York / Berlin musician and multimedia artist JJ Weihl. After the slow-building but undeniable fervor around her debut album Remote Control, Discovery Zone announced her second album Quantum Web due out...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Discovery Zone

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open6:00 pm

