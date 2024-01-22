DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Auz Fontaine, Kate Delos Santos, Lorna Dune, Keith Sweaty & DJ Copay

Soda Bar
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Auz Fontaine’s 3rd Year Anniversary Trifecta Residency @ Soda Bar

Hailing from the depths of east county San Diego, Auzmo was forced to claw his way into the San Diego music scene. Through years of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.