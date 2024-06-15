Top track

ZELIE

La Maroquinerie
Sat, 15 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.50

About

« Zélie c’est qui ? Zélie c’est quoi ? ». Une artiste en apparence candide, mais foncièrement décidée et instinctive. Qui ne s’interdit rien, qui a fait de la musique son exutoire. Qui carbure à l’humeur, parle avec son temps, capte l’époque. Une auteure-c...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par PLAY TWO LIVE & LOW WOOD

Lineup

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

