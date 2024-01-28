DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Songs of the Earth

Conway Hall
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:30 pm
Songs of the Earth is a programme of music and poetry reflecting on the beautiful, wonder-filled world we live in. Ranging from Franz Schubert and Robert Schumann to Sally Beamish and Tansy Davies, from William Wordsworth to Mary Oliver, the selection seek...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:00 pm

