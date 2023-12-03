DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MUTINY IN HEAVEN: THE BIRTHDAY PARTY

The Bear
Sun, 3 Dec, 8:00 pm
FilmLondon
From £5
Narrated exclusively by the original band members, Mutiny in Heaven delves deep into a band's psyche, chronicling how Nick Cave and his school friends started leading audiences with their confrontational performances, primal screams, outlaw gothic horror,...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

The Bear

296a Camberwell New Road, Southwark, London, SE5 0RP, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

