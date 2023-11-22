DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RELEASE PARTY
🎙 Ekloz, artiste singulière par son énergie et sa couleur musicale, est une véritable bête de scène avec déjà une trentaine de dates dans toute la France en 2023, dont Marsatac avec La Frappe. Dernière signature au sein du label Marseillais...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.