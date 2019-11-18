Top track

Fnx Omar and Datpalmtree

River's King
18 Nov - 19 Nov
GigsParis
€12.50

About

BE READY Afro House & Melodic Techno avec FNX OMAR !

Nouveau voyage, en direction du MAROC avec le pilier et icône de l’Afro House marocaine : FNX Omar [Armada], accompagné par celui qui fait briller Paris de sa vibe ethnique et exotique : Dat Palm Tree...

Présenté par Tothem.

Lineup

DATPALMTREE, FNX OMAR

Venue

River's King

4 Quai Saint-Bernard, 75005 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

