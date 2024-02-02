Top track

Peaness

The Fulford Arms
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£13.20

Event information

Formed late 2014 in Chester university digs, the three-piece band Peaness write catchy, fuzzy, harmony driven indie-pop songs about love, friendship, frustrations, Brexit and food waste.

The trio have been playing together since summer 2015, and their fun...

Presented by Please Please You.

Lineup

Peaness

Venue

The Fulford Arms

121 Fulford Rd, York YO10 4EX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

