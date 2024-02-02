DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Levi Hummon

Eddie's Attic
1 Feb - 2 Feb 2024
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Levi Hummon live at Eddie's Attic!

Singer-songwriter Levi Hummon spent his early 20s practicing his art, but his immersion into country music started much, much earlier. From the day he was born, his father Marcus Hummon, (one of Nashville’s most prolific...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

