Lokandes Birthday Show

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Lokandes are throwing a Birthday Bash at Hoots!

Lokandes have related their name to the combination of two words: ´Crazy´ and ´Andes´

They create alternative music, taking the melodies and energy of Andean music and bringing it up to date; they fuse the...

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lokandes

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

