Bootleg Blondie

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 20 Sept 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Established in 2001 Bootleg Blondie is the world's official No.1 Debbie Harry & Blondie tribute band, the only tribute to have performed with two founder members of Blondie, legendary drummer Clem Burke and songwriter, bass player and author Gary Valentine...

The Gig Cartel Presents...

Bootleg Blondie

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

