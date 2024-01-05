DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

Alex's Bar
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kid Congo & The Pink Monket Birds returns to Alex's Bar with:

Shooda Shook It

Thee Toe Tags

DJ Polyester

+ Special Guests TBA

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kid Congo & The Pink Monkey Birds

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

