TALK - Run Away to Mars

TALK – Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees Tour

Bronson Centre Theatre
Sat, 20 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsOttawa
TALK - Run Away to Mars
About

Got a presale code? Hit Got a Code to access the presale

Public on sale October 26 at 10am

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

TALK

Venue

Bronson Centre Theatre

211 Bronson Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario K1R 5H6, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

