Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Club Congress
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$27.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Thursday, February 22nd

Artist Presale Wednesday, October 26th at 10am LOCAL
Psyko Steve Presale: Thursday, Oct 26, 2023 @ 10:00am LOCAL
All Presales End: Thursday, Oct 26, 2023 @ 10:00pm LOCAL
General Onsale: Friday, Oct 27, 2023 @ 10:00am LOCAL...

Presented by Psyko Steve

Lineup

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.