TBA, Sasha Desree (Silk Rhodes), Valley Latini

Sleepwalk
21 Oct - 22 Oct
GigsNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CAMEO presents...

Special Guest
Sasha Desree (Silk Rhodes)
Valley Latini

Doors at 8pm.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by CAMEO

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

