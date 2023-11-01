DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Book Launch & Group Reading: Marisa Crawford’s DIARY

2220 Arts + Archives
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Free
Dopamine and the Poetic Research Bureau present the book launch of Marisa Crawford’s new poetry collection, Diary, hosted by Michelle Tea. Joining Crawford will be literary luminaries Myriam Gurba, Tara Jepsen, Morgan Parker, Amanda Faye-Jimenez, and Ameli Read more

Presented by Dopamine and Poetic Research Bureau
No Covid-19 entry requirements

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

