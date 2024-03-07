Top track

Michael Nau - Funny in Real Life

MICHAEL NAU w/ Breezers and Mr. Husband

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$25.75

About

MICHAEL NAU

with

Breezers and Mr. Husband

Michael Nau is your favorite band’s favorite songwriter. Since the mid 2000’s, he’s crafted a catalog of thoughtful, reflective songs as the frontman of indie-rock mainstays Cotton Jones, Page France, and Michae...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. Husband, Michael Nau

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

