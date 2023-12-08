DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

En Corps #6 : spectacle « Paradox-Sal Célébration, 10 ans déjà »

Théâtre Paris-Villette
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
PlaybackParis
About

Pour cette sixième édition du festival de danse En Corps !, La Place met à l’honneur Paradox-Sal et célèbre les 10 ans de la compagnie à travers deux représentations au Théâtre Paris-Villette les 8 et 9 décembre.

La première partie de la soirée mettra à l...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place, le Théâtre Paris-Villette et Paradox-Sal.

Venue

Théâtre Paris-Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

