DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kiri Pritchard-McLean - Peacock

EartH
Fri, 18 Oct 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place at EartH Theatre.

Star of Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and QI Kiri Pritchard-McLean is back with a brand new tour, her funniest and most personal to date.

Prepare for a joyous and uplifting show from a comedian k...

Presented by Little Wander.

Lineup

Kiri Pritchard-McLean

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.