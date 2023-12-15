Top track

Radel 10





Islet + Raz Ullah

YES Basement
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Islet is a Welsh quartet whose free-spirited invention and exuberant intensity is hypnotic, exhilarating and defiantly unique.

Their fourth album Soft Fascination (Fire Records) is a wild excursion into the latest incarnation of this ever-changing Islet....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Raz Ullah, Islet

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

