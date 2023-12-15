Top track

Radel 10





Islet

YES Basement
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.26

About

Islet, as in small island, is pronounced 'eyelet'. Islet are a band's band, a band who make people want to start a band. They've been playing by their own rules since forming in Cardiff in 2009, where the four members were drawn together by a common desire Read more

Presented by Hey! Manchester.

Lineup

Islet

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK

Doors open 7:00 pm

