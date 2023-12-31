DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Back like we never left the building, 'Hip Hop Saved My New Years Eve' returns this December for yet another instalment of the greatest New Years Eve party in town, with the masters of their crafts, Romesh Ranganathan and Martin 2 Smoove!
Yes for one nigh...
