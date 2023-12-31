DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Romesh Ranganathan's: Hip Hop Saved My NYE!

O2 Academy Islington
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
From £23.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Back like we never left the building, 'Hip Hop Saved My New Years Eve' returns this December for yet another instalment of the greatest New Years Eve party in town, with the masters of their crafts, Romesh Ranganathan and Martin 2 Smoove!

Yes for one nigh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
Romesh Ranganathan, Martin 2 Smoove

O2 Academy Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open9:00 pm
800 capacity
