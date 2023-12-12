DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

End of The Road Xmas Party feat. English Teacher

The Lexington
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.27
About

We're delighted to bring our famous End Of The Road Christmas Party back to The Lexington in London on Tuesday, December 12th. Joining us for the festivities will be English Teacher bringing their thumping bass lines and flourishes of joyful cynicism and d...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Loud And Quiet.

Lineup

Tiberius b, Modern Woman, English Teacher

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

