McGoldrick, McCusker & Doyle

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Folk music’s legendary triumvirate of musical magpies Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker are on tour again in 2024, bringing you their own blend of top-class folk songs, tunes and charming bonhomie.

All three musicians have won global acclaim:...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell & Please Please You Presents...

Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker, John Doyle

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

