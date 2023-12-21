DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Head Technician + Helen Anahita Wilson

IKLECTIK
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IKLECTIK presents,

Head Technician + Helen Anahita Wilson

Thursday 21 December 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £12 adv / £15 otd

Join us for a night of echoes of early Detroit and UK bleep & bass beat...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Helen Anahita Wilson, Head Technician

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.