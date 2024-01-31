Top track

Game of Thrones Pub Quiz

Peckham Levels
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
SocialLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Winter is coming, the nights will be dark and full of terrors, but fear not - your next Peckham Levels Pub Quiz is here and this time it’s all Game of Thrones themed.!

If you know your Khaleesi from your Kingslayer, a Direwolf from a Dothraki, the Night K...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Peckham Levels.

Venue

Peckham Levels

F1-F6 Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

