Banshee

Kendra Morris

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

There’s something undeniably out-of-time about both Kendra Morris and her indelibly cool new album I Am What I’m Waiting For (Karma Chief Records). It combines rough-hewn powerhouse vocals with arrangements that betray both an extensive record collection a Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Kendra Morris

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

