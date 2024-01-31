DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

June Freedom - 7 SEAS Tour

La Bellevilloise
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Super! présente :

June Freedom en concert à la Bellevilloise le 31 janvier 2024

Les personnes mineures doivent être accompagnées d'une personne majeure responsable.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

June Freedom

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

