Aephanemer - A Dream of Wilderness

Aephamener

Legend Club
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€14.38

Aephanemer - A Dream of Wilderness
About

Tornano in Italia gli Aephamener il 21 Marzo al Legend Club Milano! Una data da non perdere per tutti gli amanti Death Metal Melodico

Ad accompagnarli in tour due band eccezionali, i Romani Aetheris e i greci Fallen Arise + guest.

Questo è un evento 14+

Presentato da Sounds Rock Agency
Lineup

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

