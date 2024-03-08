Top track

Jenny's House

mustbejohn

Oslo
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DHP Family Presents
mustbejohn

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

mustbejohn

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

