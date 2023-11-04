DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

beat connection: NYC Indie Disco

The Old Blue Last
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
It's beat connection: an NYC-Indie-Disco special!

Get your ears around a bunch of Interpol, The Strokes, Blondie, The National, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Talking Heads, DIIV, Bodega, Parquet Courts, Ramones and much more.

Free Entry / upstairs at

Presented by Sebright Arms.

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

