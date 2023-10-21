DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rackem presents...Early Haunt

Sleepwalk
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
Free
About

Excited for Halloween, but can't wait? Here is a little appetizer, Rackem presents: Early Haunt.

D﻿Js:
-Plant Papi
-Rackem

M﻿usic: Tech House & Techno

D﻿ress: Black and/or Orange

C﻿hance to win $200:
C﻿hance to win $200:
>>>>> EVERYONE that arrives before midnight

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States

Doors open11:00 pm

