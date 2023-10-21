DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Excited for Halloween, but can't wait? Here is a little appetizer, Rackem presents: Early Haunt.
DJs:
-Plant Papi
-Rackem
Music: Tech House & Techno
Dress: Black and/or Orange
Chance to win $200:
>>>>> EVERYONE that arrives before midnigh
