DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for the first installment of Austin Flea at Radio / East!
Our beloved friends and vendors have been popping up at the original Radio location for many years. Come check out vintage and handcrafted vendors from all over Austin in our new space!
Al
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.