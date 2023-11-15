Top track

Maddison Goode - When You Found Me

Maddison Goode / Ned Ashcroft

Katzpace
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Thrilled to be hosting Maddison Goode's, From A Windowsill, EP launch. A record we're very much looking forward to. Ned Ashcroft offers brilliant support, with another to be announced.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bark.
Ned Ashcroft, Maddison Goode

Katzpace

Hop Exchange, 24 Southwark St, London, England SE1 1TY, United Kingdom
