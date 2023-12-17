Top track

Sick on a Saturday

Self-Help, Kevin & the Bikes, Hello Whirled, Here for You

Gold Sounds
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live at Gold Sounds; 44 Wilson Ave off the Morgan L

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold Sounds.

Lineup

1
Self-Help, Kevin & the Bikes, Hello Whirled and 1 more

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

