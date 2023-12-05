Top track

Baby Pantera - Intro PORTO NOVO

Baby Club Music

Siroco
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby Pantera arranca con su nueva fiesta "Baby Club Music" acompañado de Juguete, Gideo, rata de internet y Loyalty XIX. #snob

Entrada con consumición incluida.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por @cero.en.conducta.

Lineup

1
Baby Pantera, Gideo, Loyalty XIX and 1 more

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

