Island Dreams presents: Jeff Sorkowitz

Enson Harbor
Sat, 20 Jan, 9:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sometimes dubby, sometimes clubby, Brooklyn's own Jeff Sorkowitz understands how to move a crowd, whether that be in a dark warehouse or a pulsing mega club. As the boss of the renowned Brooklyn record label, Short Circuit, Jeff has cultivated the label's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ISLAND DREAMS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Enson Harbor

25 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

