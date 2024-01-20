DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Island Dreams

Enson Harbor
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsCincinnati
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sometimes dubby, sometimes clubby, Brooklyn's very own understands how to move a crowd, whether that be in a dark warehouse or a pulsing mega club. As the boss of the renowned Brooklyn record label, he has cultivated the label's signature underground sound...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ISLAND DREAMS.

Venue

Enson Harbor

25 Fairfield Avenue, Bellevue, Kentucky 41073, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

