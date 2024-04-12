DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hofe x 4:40 + Mirua en Sound Isidro

El Sol
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

Hofe

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

