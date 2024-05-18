Top track

Personne

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZINÉE

La Marquise
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Personne
Got a code?

About

Née à Toulouse de parents qui encouragent très tôt ses aspirations artistiques, Zinée passe par une école de cinéma avant d’arriver à la musique et au rap. Eduquée au genre par un père qui lui promet que le rap est la musique du futur, elle grandit en écou...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zinée, High-Lo

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.