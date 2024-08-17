Top track

FONTAINES D.C. - Too Real

Vodafone Paredes de Coura 2024

Praia fluvial do Taboão
14 Aug - 17 Aug 2024
GigsParedes de Coura
€130.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Depois da histórica celebração dos 30 anos do festival, a música regressa à Praia Fluvial do Taboão de 14 a 17 de Agosto de 2024.

After the historic celebration of the festival's 30th anniversary, music returns to Praia Fluvial do Taboão from the 14th...

This is an 6+ event.
Presented by Ritmos, Lda.

Lineup

Fontaines D.C.

Venue

Praia fluvial do Taboão

Praia Fluvial do Taboão, Paredes de Coura, Portugal
Doors open5:00 pm

