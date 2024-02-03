Top track

[SOLD OUT] Armed & Dangerous: Oppidan

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oppidan comes in armed & dangerous with an arsenal of dancefloor-ready weapons for her London headline debut at the Ton of Brix.

Undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising names in UK Garage, Oppidan has made a name for herself with her distinctive style blend...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oppidan

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

