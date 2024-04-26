DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vermú

Sala Clamores
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

En marzo del presente año Vermú publican ‘Duelo de ronda’, su segundo álbum de estudio, recibiendo un gran apoyo de los medios especializados. La gira ‘Duelo de ronda’ ya ha pasado por diferentes salas y festivales españoles, dejando la huella de su caract...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Vermú

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.